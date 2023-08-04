Shorebirds Hold off Hillcats to End Losing Streak

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (13-20) put an end to their eight-game losing streak on Friday night as they held off the Lynchburg Hillcats (18-16) 7-6 on Friday night.

The Shorebirds grabbed the lead in the first inning as Carter Young scored Stiven Acevedo from third base on a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.

Lynchburg would tie the game in the top of the second as Pres Cavenaugh scored from third base on a passed ball, evening the game at one apiece.

The game would only be tied briefly as Delmarva retook the lead in the bottom of the second on a wild pitch as Randy Florentino touched home from third base, putting the Shorebirds in front by a score of 2-1.

The Hillcats would counter in the top of the third as they registered three runs to take their first lead of the game at 4-2.

But Delmarva would come back with an even better bottom half as they scored five runs. Noelberth Romero started the frame with a solo home run to left to make it a 4-3 game. Randy Florentino then gave the Shorebirds the lead with a two-run single with the bases loaded, putting Delmarva ahead 5-4. With two outs, Carter Young concluded the inning with another two-RBI hit as he singled to right-field to score both Adam Cramtpon and Florentino to give Delmarva a 7-4 advantage.

The visitors would slowly chip away at the deficit as they scored on a sacrifice by Jose Pastrano in the sixth, followed by a solo home run by Robert Lopez in the seventh to trim the Delmarva lead to 7-6.

Eris Rodriguez would enter the game with two outs in the seventh and would carry the Shorebirds to the finish line as he retired the final seven batters of the game in order to secure a 7-6 win for Delmarva, snapping their season-long eight-game losing streak.

Joe Kemlage (1-0) earned the win in his Shorebirds debut as he threw three shutout innings. Eris Rodriguez (1) earned his first save of the season with Lynchburg starter Adam Tulloch (3-5) taking the loss.

Carter Young led the offense for Delmarva as he drove in three runs. Anderson De Los Santos and Randy Florentino each delivered two hits in the game with Florentino driving in a pair of runs as well. Noelberth Romero's home run in the third was his fifth of the season.

The Shorebirds will now go for a second-straight win on Saturday night as Deivy Cruz gets the ball for Delmarva against Yorman Gomez for the Hillcats. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

