Birds Shutout Wood Ducks 6-0

August 4, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







The Myrtle Beach Pelicans snapped their four-game losing streak by silencing the Down East Wood Ducks to the tune of a 6-0 win on Thursday night. The win pushed the Birds back to a 56-42 record and 17-16 in the second half, while the Wood Ducks fell to 53-41 and 16-17 in the second half.

With a four-run fourth inning, the Pelicans took off as new additions Brett Bateman (3-5) led the lineup in hits with three singles and Brian Kalmer (1-3, HR, RBI, 2 BB) hit his first professional home run in the victory. Miguel Pabon (1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, BB) brought home two with a double in the fourth to get the Pelicans on the scoreboard.

Starter Luis Rujano dealt through 4 1/3 innings with a career-high six strikeouts to just one walk and five hits allowed. Thursday's win went to Yovanny Cabrera (5-3) after keeping the Wood Ducks scoreless through 2 2/3 innings with just one hit and three strikeouts. The Birds walked only two in the win.

Down East managed to collect eight hits with Miguel Villarroel (2-4, 2B) providing the only extra-base hit with a double. The Wood Ducks left nine on base and went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Wilian Bormie (0-1) took the loss after allowing four earned runs in his four innings off three walks and three hits. C.J. Widger allowed the home run in the seventh but kept things under control through the final three innings.

The Pelicans and Wood Ducks meet again on Friday night with first pitch set for 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.