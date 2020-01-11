Wolves Win in OT

The Wolves were back in action against the Elmira Enforcers on Saturday night to complete their third game in three nights.

The lone goal of the period was scored by Elmira's Hudson Michealis, assisted by Ahmed Mahfouz and Dale Deon. The two times battled back a forth, with the Wolves being shorthanded twice, Elmira was able to capitalize.

Half way through the second period, the Enforcers were able to capitalize on the powerplay with a goal scored by Ahmed Mahfouz, assisted by Dale Deon and Cameron Yarwood. The Wolves would clap back with a powerplay goal scored by Tyler Gjurich, assisted by Cory Scherman and Kyle Powell. The second period saw a great deal of special teams play for both teams, with six penalties called in the period.

The third period saw Kyle Powell even the game assisted by Deric Boudreau and Tyler Gjurich. The game went back and forth with both teams having a chance at winning it in the third.

In overtime Tyler Gjurich would score the game winning goal with an exciting drive to the net. The Wolves come back next weekend at home vs. Columbus.

