Delaware Bounces Back in Convincing Fashion

January 11, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release





The Delaware Thunder were looking for a bounce back win against the best team in the East the Danbury Hat Tricks. The Thunder once again came out storming and dominated the first couple of minutes. The Hat tricks found a way to get the first goal despite a bit of a slow start. Matyas Kasek scored on a great play from Casper Dyrssen. Carter Shinkaruk also scored in the first for Danbury putting them up 2-0 just past the midway point. Right after the Thunder went up a man and Brandon Contratto scored on a nice feed from Ryan Marker. Forty seconds later Patrik Tondl then scored on a crazy bounce that ended up in the back of the net and we were tied at 2 after two.

Just like the end of the first the Thunder came up big early in the second. Anton Kalinin scored on a broken play in front to give Delaware their first lead of the night. With the lead the Thunder added to it on a shorthanded power-play. Ryan Marker scored his first of the game to put the Thunder up 2. Aaron Taylor was stellar in period number 2 turning away 25 shots.

Marker opened and finished the scoring in the third. He scored on a wrister from the top of the circle to start the third, and in to the empty net on the penalty kill to end it. The Thunder played a very solid 60 minutes and Aaron Taylor stopped 60 shots. The Thunder travel to Carolina next to take on The Thunderbirds.

