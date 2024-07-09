Wolves Welcome Back Trevor Lord

July 9, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







WATERTOWN, NY - The Watertown Wolves have re-signed Trevor Lord for the upcoming 2024-2025 Season. Lord is not only a fan favorite but dangerous in the offensive zone. As one of the leagues top players in 2023-2024 with 26 Goals, 44 assists and 202 penalty minutes, Trevor is looking to top those numbers this season.

"Lordo is a great player at this level, and he demonstrated that all last season. We lean on him and he makes plays when most needed. Signing him is huge for the Wolves. He's clutch, you want the puck on his stick if you're in a tight game," said GM Charlie Pens. Welcome back to Watertown, Lordo! Howl yeah!

For Season Tickets, please email watertownwolvessales@gmail.com or stop by the Watertown Rapids Box Office during any game this month.

