Southwest Podiatry Returns as Partner for 2024-25

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats are proud and excited to announce another returning corporate partner for the upcoming 2024-2025 season. Southwest Podiatry, the region's leading foot care specialists, are returning for their second season as a partner of the Bobcats.

"We're excited to bring Southwest Podiatry back as one of our great partners," said Bobcats Executive Vice President of Operations Jimmy Milliken. "As the leaders in foot care here in the area, our fans, players and community overall will greatly benefit from this renewed partnership."

Southwest Podiatry provides the highest level of comprehensive and complete foot care throughout Southwest Virginia. With locations in Wytheville, Galax and Dublin, fans and players alike are never far from the region's finest podiatrists.

Doctors Heather B. Pearman, Sushila L. Kabadi and Brett J. Burton treat each patient based on their own individual needs and concerns and tailor treatment programs specific to each patient.

Southwest specializes in issues such as bunions, heel pain, hammertoe, ingrown toenails, diabetic foot care and much more. Their expertise and network of convenient locations make them a top choice for podiatry.

To learn more about Southwest Podiatry, their care offerings, patient education plus additional information on doctors and locations, please visit them online at https://southwestpodiatryva.com/ or call 276-228-2212.

If you are interested in becoming a corporate partner, please contact a Bobcats staff member via email. Contact info for all Bobcats staff, including emails and phone numbers, can be found at blueridgebobcats.com/staff. You can also call the Bobcats offices at 276-335-2100 or stop by the team offices at Hitachi Energy Arena during business hours (Monday-Friday 9AM-5PM).

Season ticket packages are on-sale for the Bobcats forthcoming second season, and payment plans are available. Existing season ticket holders can now begin selecting their seats from the new 3,650 capacity before construction is completed in September. Season ticket holders enjoy exclusive perks and priority seat selection. Call 276-335-2100 or visit blueridgebobcats.com/tickets for more information.

