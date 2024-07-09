Sea Wolves Sign Former GMHL All-Star and Top Forward

July 9, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, Mississippi - The Mississippi Sea Wolves of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce that they have signed Center Ryan Fritz to a Standard Player Agreement.

Fritz, a 23-year-old Center out of Mississauga,ONT joins Mississippi after beginning last season with the Elmira River Sharks. Ryan played four games for the River Sharks scoring a goal, the first of his pro career, before moving to the Allan Cup Hockey league where he played for the Brampton Buccaneers scoring 12 points in just 7 games with four goals and eight assists.

When asked why he wanted to come to the Gulf Coast Ryan was quick with his response "It's an established well-known organization with a well-established fan base and management. To play for an organization that has a base is a great opportunity and it doesn't hurt to have warm weather all year long! I think with a good team and a good coaching staff I can do some damage." Fritz then described himself and what fans can expect from him " I'm an ultra-competitive person with high hockey IQ and a hard worker. I like to think I'm good person in the room and good person to be around and love getting involved in the community."

Before turning pro Ryan played in the GMHL for the North York Renegades where he was an Assistant Captain scoring 131 points in just 38 games with 51 goals and 80 assists. During the postseason run Fritz added 26 more points in 12 playoff games helping propel North York to the Russell Cup where they finished third out of four teams.

"Ryan played against last year's rooking of the year (Columbus') Ryan Hunter in the GMHL. Fritzy had 15 more points than Hunter. After his experience in Elmira last season Ryan will know what to expect coming in. He's seen the game and will be able to make adjustments. We are looking for guys who want to compete and grow their game and we believe Ryan will do that." Player/Assistant Coach Sam Turner said about the signing.

Home opener is set! Your Sea Wolves return to the Gulf Coast on Saturday October 26th at 6:05pm to take on the Baton Rouge Zydeco! Season tickets for the 2024-2025 season are now on sale, call 228-999-8333 to save your seat today!

