Wolves Weekly

January 14, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release





Wolves Week in Review

Enforcers Edge Wolves

by Robert Babiak

The Watertown Wolves came into Friday nights action looking to get back to their winning ways after falling to the Hat Tricks the night previous.

Dominik Bogdziul opened up the scoring for the Wolves two minutes into the game, assisted by Mike Desjarlais. Ahmed Mafouz scored to even up the game right after the Bogdziul goal. Hudson Michealis would go right back to score assisted by Brandon Tucker and Ahmed Mahfouz. Ahmed Mahfouz would score four minutes later to increase the Elmira lead. Cole Sonstebo would score on the powerplay to give take the game to 3-2.

The second saw Hudson Michealis score on the powerplay assisted by Ahmed Mafouz. Kyle Powell would score a 4 on 4 goal assisted by Tyler Gjurich, and Deric Boudreau.

The 3rd period saw Dmytro Babenko score the give the Enforcers a 5-3 lead. Tyler Gjurich would score on the powerplay to give the Wolves some light. With the net empty the Wolves battled to even the game but it was for not.

This game saw the return of Chase Tippin in the Wolves lineup.

Wolves Win in OT

by Robert Babiak

The Wolves were back in action against the Elmira Enforcers on Saturday night to complete their third game in three nights.

The lone goal of the period was scored by Elmira's Hudson Michealis, assisted by Ahmed Mahfouz and Dale Deon. The two times battled back a forth, with the Wolves being shorthanded twice, Elmira was able to capitalize.

Half way through the second period, the Enforcers were able to capitalize on the powerplay with a goal scored by Ahmed Mahfouz, assisted by Dale Deon and Cameron Yarwood. The Wolves would clap back with a powerplay goal scored by Tyler Gjurich, assisted by Cory Scherman and Kyle Powell. The second period saw a great deal of special teams play for both teams, with six penalties called in the period.

The third period saw Kyle Powell even the game assisted by Deric Boudreau and Tyler Gjurich. The game went back and forth with both teams having a chance at winning it in the third.

In overtime Tyler Gjurich would score the game winning goal with an exciting drive to the net. The Wolves come back next weekend at home vs. Columbus, puck drops at 7:30 p.m. each night.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2020

Wolves Weekly - Watertown Wolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.