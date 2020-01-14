Quintos Grabs Hustler Player of the Week Honors

January 14, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danville Dashers News Release





Tyler Quintos has been named as this week's Player of the Week sponsored by Hustler, after a stellar performance on the weekend, concluded with a four-point performance on Saturday night against the Battle Creek Rumble Bees.

In Friday night's game, Atkins contributed an assist on an A.J. Tesoriero rebound shot to tie the game for the Dashers, before they would go to score three more goals in the 5-2 win over Battle Creek. He also contributed several hustle plays, and created other scoring opportunities throughout the night.

It was in the Saturday night game that Quintos really shined, however, with a breakout game for the forward coming by way of 2 goals and 2 assists in a four-point performance where he was the clear star. Battle Creek seemingly had no answer for the forward from Richmond Hill, Ontario as he was a force on the ice all evening.

Quintos earned his first Player of the Week honors since joining the Dashers this year, after playing two seasons in the GMHL with the Bradford Bulls, and a two year stop in the Swedish second division for Viking HC and Astorps IK.

The 24-year old forward and the rest of the Dashers squad will be back in action this weekend, starting with Friday night's game in Mentor, Ohio against the Ice Breakers, in a matchup of the league's two third-place teams.

