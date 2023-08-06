Wolves Snag Free Agency Pick up Gaetano Delonge
August 6, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release
Ithaca, NY - The Watertown Wolves have drafted Gaetano DeLonge from the FPHL Free Agency Camp this weekend in Ithaca, NY. DeLonge showed his skills and physicality early in camp. Welcome to Watertown, "Guy."
