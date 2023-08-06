Parsons to Return for Prowlers

The Port Huron Prowlers have announced that Bryan Parsons will return to man the blue line in 2023-24. He has spent time in Port Huron during each of his four FPHL seasons.

After spending the 2021-22 campaign in the SPHL with the Huntsville Havoc, Parsons returned to the Prowlers last year, playing in 46 games. The Becker College product had 10 points and was a +5.

"I'm very excited and eager for the upcoming season in Port Huron," Parsons said. "We have a special core group of guys coming back, along with some great additions for the ultimate goal of bringing back a Commissioner's Cup to Port Huron!"

Known more for his defense, Parsons found the back of the net an FPHL career-high three times including his first FPHL game-winning goal on Feb. 18 in Motor City and his first FPHL power-play goal on April 8 in Watertown. He also contributed two assists in two playoff games.

"I'm excited Parsons is coming back for his 5th season with the Prowlers," said Prowlers assistant general manager Alex Johnson. "It's always great to know you have guys coming back who can be counted on in all situations. There's no doubt that he will have an even greater role this year and can help lead us to a championship. As well as be great on the ice, he is also a great locker room guy that really can bring everyone together. Parsons along with the other 5 defensemen should be one of the best D cores in the league. I'm excited to get the season underway."

Parsons and the Prowlers hit the ice on Oct. 20 against the Motor City Rockers and season ticket packages are still available! To become a season ticket member and get exclusive benefits, visit https://www.phprowlers.com/season-memberships.

