Wolves Dismantle Prowlers

Port Huron, MI -The Port Huron Prowlers ended their weekend by getting routed 11-6 by the Watertown Wolves on March 10. It was the first time they've given up 10 or more goals in a game since January 6, 2023.

This one was over early. The Wolves scored three times on their first five shots of the game and chased Ian Wallace after just 3:48. They scored twice more to make it 5-0 less than 12 minutes in. Dalton Jay and Tucker Scantlebury got two back and then the teams traded power-play goals in the final minute of the frame. The score was 6-3 after a wild opening 20 minutes.

Michael Mercurio scored shorthanded 33 seconds into the middle frame and then he struck again to make it 8-3. Scantlebury and Jay each got their second to bring the deficit to three early in the third.

William Godbout effectively put the game away a minute later with his first in the FPHL. Conor Foley scored with the extra attacker, but Watertown hit the empty net twice to wrap up the scoring.

Mitch Jones had a three-point night on a goal and two assists while Liam Freeborn and Alex Johnson added a pair of helpers apiece. Makar Sokolov took the loss after 40 saves in relief.

Carter Thornton led all scorers with a career-high five points. Marcurio and Vladislav Pavlov had two goals and an assist each, Tate Leeson scored once and dished out two and Aleksandr Gamzatov picked up three helpers. Jacob Kment made 32 stops.

The Prowlers return to the ice on March 15 to begin a three-in-three with the Motor City Rockers. That game is at McMorran Place and tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

