Elmira Takes Down Tricks 4-2, Powell Tallies His 300th FPHL Assist

Danbury, CT - After a day off on Saturday the River Sharks made their way to Danbury looking for a chance to keep pace with Watertown who found a victory in Michigan last night closing the gap to just 4 points. Danbury was looking to extend a 2 game winning streak over Elmira in the season series.

Danbury jumped out to the early lead as Daniel McKitrick scored after a stretch pass which led to a breakaway was able to best Sammy Bernard. Corey Cunningham added a second on a power play opportunity to give Danbury a 2-0 edge.

Despite a number of back and forth chances only one goal was able to find the back of the net as Elmira finally broke a power play drought and Steven Klinck buried a rebound past Connor McCollum to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Just 5:11 into the third Elijah Wilson joined in on the scoring with an odd man rush to even the game up at 2-2. Just before the five minute remaining mark of the third period Kyle Powell slapped a shot just wide of the net hitting Dominic Dumas and dropping down in front of him that he slapped home and gave Elmira their first lead of the afternoon and Kyle Powell his 300th career FPHL assist. Danbury pulled the netminder and with 1:08 left to go Klinck buried an empty netter for his second of the night to give Elmira the 4-2 advantage.

Bernard stopped 60 of 62 for his 13th win of the season.

The River Sharks return to Danbury Friday night for a rematch with the Hat Tricks at 7:30pm. Follow along on Youtube and Mixlr! #FeartheFin

