Special Teams Power Rockers Past Bobcats In 4-1 Win

Fraser, MI - The Motor City Rockers bounced back from a loss on Saturday with a commanding 4-1 win on Sunday against the Blue Ridge Bobcats.

It was the last meeting in the regular season between the two teams. Motor City won the season series 7-2-1 in the inaugural season for Blue Ridge with Special Teams leading the way.

The Rockers jumped out to a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal by Nick Magill-Diaz on the power play, his first since returning from being inactive. Scott Coash cycled the puck to Jameson Milam at the point, and Milam fed it to Magill-Diaz in the far circle for a one-timer.

The lone goal of the period was his sixth of the season.

Motor City extended the lead early in the second period, again with the man advantage, when Milam fired a hard blast from the near side circle after receiving a smooth feathering pass from Declan Conway from the opposite dot in the offensive zone.

It was Milam's 12th of the season, which is best among the defensive unit for only 9:56 of game time.

Blue Ridge got a goal back two minutes later after Nikita Ivashkin ripped a hard shot that rang off the end boards. The puck came back on the stick of Andrei Ivanov who flicked it on net for a 2-1 game with 14:10 remaining in the second period.

The Rockers then put the game out of reach seven minutes later when Conway offered a centering pass to Josh Colten who netted his 12th of the year from point blank range for a 3-1 game with 7:01 to play in the middle frame.

Motor City earned its final goal of the game when TJ Sneath scored on a short handed goal on a pure hustle play.

With 5:14 remaining in the second period, Sneath took the puck away at center ice. He then charged his way into the offensive zone along the near side wall and moved into the nearside circle. In one swift motion, he picked the top corner of the net for his 14th of the season and a 4-1 lead.

Motor City will look to capture the season series in the I-94 Rivalry against rival Port Huron this upcoming weekend with a game at McMorran Place on Friday, and two games at Big Boy Arena on Saturday and Sunday, St. Patrick's Day.

