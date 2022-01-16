Wolves Defeat Black Bears 6-3

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears were defeated by the Watertown Wolves to finish out a three-in-three weekend on Sunday evening, 6-3.

Watertown took a 1-0 lead at 10:18 of the first period. Yannick Tifu tapped in a pass on an odd-man rush from Cole McKechney by the right leg pad of goaltender McKenzie Chalmers. The goal was Tifu's first of the year in his second game with assists from McKechney and Nolan Slachetka.

Brandon Day gave the Wolves a 2-0 lead late in the first period after forcing a turnover. Day moved into the offensive zone and let a shot go that went over the shoulder of Chalmers for his fourth of the year, unassisted, with 55 seconds left in the first. Binghamton trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes despite outshooting the Wolves, 14-10.

Day scored his second of the game at 7:30 of the second period to give Watertown a 3-0 lead. Assists on Day's second of the game and fifth of the year were credited to McKechney and Lane King.

Corey Sherman got the Black Bears on the board at 10:14 of period two. Just seconds after the power play ended, Sherman got the puck on the right side and sent a wrister over the left shoulder of Watertown's goaltender Harley White. The goal was Sherman's first of the year with assists from Tyler Gjurich and Josh Newberg.

Justin MacDonald put the Wolves up by three again with 6:28 left in the second period. On the power play, the puck went right to MacDonald on the side of the crease for an easy tap-in goal and a 4-1 lead. The goal was MacDonald's 25th of the year from Alexander Jmaeff and Tifu. Binghamton trailed 4-1 to start the third and still held the shot advantage, 28-22.

MacDonald and Maxime Guyon scored in the third period for Watertown and Sherman and Nikita Ivashkin added goals for Binghamton for the 6-3 win.

The Black Bears return home next Friday against Delaware and Saturday against Danbury.

