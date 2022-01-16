Shipman Stars in Prowlers Victory

January 16, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







Port Huron, MI - Both teams came into tonight's game wanting to win tonight's rubber match. With the Prowlers winning on Friday night and the River Dragons winning last night, this game was huge. The Prowlers made a couple of lineup changes tonight, hoping it would provide a jolt. As for the River Dragons, they also tweaked their lineup a bit from last night. In net for the Prowlers was Richard Shipman, who was the winning goalie for the Prowlers Friday night and in net for the River Dragons was Bailey MacBurnie.

The Prowlers played solid physical hockey in the first period, and they were rewarded for their hard work during the period. Cade Lambdin was able to get one past MacBurnie after the Prowlers had sustained pressure in the Columbus zone. The River Dragons would respond with a goal from Pietrantonio, but the Prowlers would control the period. Mike Moroso threw one on net, and it was able to squeak through the arm of MacBurnie. The 3rd goal of the period of the Prowlers came off the stick of Steven fowler after a puck took a huge bounce off Stavros Soilis right to Fowler.

The story of the 2nd period was the stellar goalkeeping of Richard Shipman. There were multiple times when Shipman made back-to-back incredible saves to keep the Prowlers up in this game. Shipman even had an assist during the period when Dalton Jay was able to bury home his 20th goal of the season. At the end of two periods, the Prowlers lead 4-2.

Shipman continued his strong play during the third period and stopped all the River Dragons' chances. Stavros Soilis added the crucial insurance goal to give the Prowlers a 5-2 victory and win the weekend series.

Next weekend the Prowlers will still be home as they take on the Delaware Thunder.

