Wolverines Complete Sweep with Comeback Feat

November 18, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Wolverines completed their last home series of the year on a high note; taking the weekend with three straight wins against the Springfield Jr. Blues.

The Jr. Blues gave the Wolverines a slow start, putting them down 4-1 at the end of the first period.

The Wolverines saw their largest deficit of the season when the Jr. Blues grabbed their fifth goal of the night.

Brock Devlin gave the Wolverines another point in the eighth minute of the second, but the odds still looked to be in the Jr. Blues favor, with the scoreboard reflecting 5-2.

Taisetsu Ushio closed the frame getting a point for the Wolverines, reducing the deficit to two.

Ushio started the third like he finished the second, bagging his 10th goal of the season.

Sam Evert grabbed the equalizer mid-way through the period. Jason Bourdukofsky gave he Wolverines the game-winning-goal with just over three minutes left in the contest.

The Wolverines have soared to their fifth straight win, and completed their first game weekend sweep.

The team hits the road next week, playing the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in Fairbanks, before traveling south for a streak of out-of-state games.

The Wolverines return to the Sullivan Arena January 10th for a three game weekend against the Janesville Jets.

