Wilderness Cannot Dim Beahm as Windigo Sweep Weekend

The Minnesota Wilderness outscored all but one of the Wisconsin Windigo this weekend by a combined total of 8-4. Unfortunately for the Wilderness, that one player, Braydon Beahm, scored a whopping eight goals in the 2-game series in Eagle River, WI, leading the Windigo to 6-3 and 6-5 victories, Friday and Saturday nights, respectively.

Friday: Windigo 6, Wilderness 3

Minnesota kept pace with the Windigo into the early stages of the 2nd period. The teams were tied 2-2 after Nate Murray scored 1:12 into the middle frame. That was Murray's second goal of the game, as he also posted a first period tally.

Wisconsin then responded by scoring three straight and held a commanding 5-2 advantage by the 5:30 mark of the third period. Owen Smith's first goal of the season at the 12:32 mark cut the Wilderness deficit to two before Beahm notched his hat trick goal with 1:02 left on an empty net.

Beahm also scored first period and 2nd period goals for the Windigo. Luke Baker and Zachary Cline also lit the lamp for Wisconsin.

The Windigo outshot the Wilderness, 28-20. Nick Erickson suffered the loss for Minnesota in goal stopping 22 of 27 Wisconsin shots.

Lucas Szyszka made 17 saves for the Windigo to earn the victory.

Frantisek Netusil, Joey Sylvester, Jakeb Lynch, Luke Margenau, Payton Struck and Noah Dziver all registered single assists for the Wilderness.

On special teams, the Minnesota penalty kill kept Wisconsin scoreless on two extra man chances, while the Wilderness went 1-for-5.

Saturday: Windigo 6, Wilderness 5

Beahm shined even brighter Saturday as the Windigo forward added five more goals to his weekend total.

The Wilderness held the lead twice in the first period, and then came back twice to tie Wisconsin in the second stanza.

Murray opened the scoring with his third goal of the weekend 6:22 into the opening frame. After Beahm lit the lamp for his first Saturday goal with 6:42 left, Margenau put Minnesota back in front just 1:09 later.

Beahm then evened the score at 2 with his second of the night with 4:31 left.

Wisconsin took its first lead of the night with Beahm's third of the game 3:08 into the 2 nd period. Zach Homer answered for Minnesota at 9:59 of the 2nd period, only to see Beahm deposit his fourth of game with 5:07 left to make it 4-3.

Dziver then fired in his first of the season with 1:41 left in the second period to tie the game at 4.

The game remained 4-4 until Beahm notched his fifth of the game with 6:36 left, and the Windigo then made it 6-4 when Felix Haibock scored an empty-net goal with 1:39 remaining.

The Wilderness closed out the scoring when Angel Lovecchio posted his first with Minnesota (second of the season) with 1:06 left.

For the 2nd straight night, the Windigo finished with the advantage in shots at 29-25. Wesley Jefferson-Swint was the winning goaltender with 20 saves. Valdemar Andersen took the loss for Minnesota with 23 saves on 28 shots.

The Wilderness penalty-kill finished a perfect weekend stopping all three Wisconsin power play opportunities. Minnesota went 1-for-4 on the man-advantage.

The Wilderness (8-10-3) and Windigo (15-2-3) will meet again next weekend for a 2-game series in Cloquet. Friday's and Saturday's games will both start at 7:15 p.m. at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

