Warriors Take 3 Of 4 Points In Series Vs Corpus Christi

November 18, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - This weekend featured the first two of eight games between the Oklahoma Warriors and Corpus Christi IceRays this season. Here's a recap of the games:

Friday night's matchup was arguably the best 60 minutes of hockey Oklahoma has played all season long. After welcoming the division leading IceRays to Oklahoma, the Warriors started game one off on fire with Sebastian Speck drilling not one, but two goals for Oklahoma in the first. One goal, came courtesy of a beautiful feed in front of the net by Dominik Kiss, and the second, via the Power Play, with some excellent passing from the Power Play unit to find an open Speck. After a quiet 2nd period for both teams, Louie Kamienski took matters into his hands. Corpus Christi would score to make it a 2-1 game, but Kamienski would respond right back with a sweet goal of his own. Ben Likness and Speck were credited with the assists. Louie would then ice the game with an empty net goal to win game one for Oklahoma 4-1.

Kyle Jones was absolutely tremendous in net for the Warriors, shutting down the IceRay attack. He made 35 saves in the game, picking up his 5th win of the season.

Game 2 started off a little bit slower with no one lighting the lamp in the first period.

However, the second is where things got wild. Kyle Sorensen started the scoring with a terrific play, gathering his own rebound and beating everyone on the ice, including the IceRay netminder for his first career NAHL goal. Corpus would shortly answer right back after that with a PP goal of their own to bring the game to 1-1.

Then, just 30 seconds later, Paul Wiczek lasered home a spectacular pass from Charlie Ashton to give Oklahoma the lead once more. It was Paul's 2nd goal of the season. Unfortunately again, the IceRays would answer with another PP goal to tie the game at 2-2. Heading to the 3rd, Corpus would score early and take their first lead of the series. With their backs against the wall, Oklahoma would again find an answer with 1:22 left in the game as Sebastian Speck found nylon by tipping a blue-line shot from Nate Farrell. In OT, Corpus would sadly score a goal 2 minutes into the 5 minute period and take the game. However, it is Oklahoma who takes the series in points with 3 and have since secured 7 of their last 8 possible points in their last 4 games.

Oklahoma is back on the road in New Mexico this week, looking for some revenge after their last visit to Albuquerque. Puck Drop is at 6:30 MT, 7:30 CT, and will be live on NATV.

