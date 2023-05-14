Wolf's Stellar Outing Not Enough in Series Finale Loss

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions wrapped up their seven-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks. With mom's and dog's filling up the stands at Nelson Wolff Stadium, Jackson Wolf and Spencer Arrighetti each tossed gems. The two starters each lasted seven innings with Wolf punching out eight and Arrighetti with nine. Corpus Christi scored once in the first inning and that was all they needed to take down the Missions.

Jackson Wolf was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The Corpus Christi Hooks plated a run off the left-hander in the top of the first inning. After striking out the first batter, Shay Whitcomb singled and stole second base. Drew Gilbert drove in Whitcomb with a base hit to right field. The Hooks took an early 1-0 lead.

From that point on Wolf was nearly untouchable. The southpaw lasted seven innings while giving up one run on four hits. He did not issue a walk and struck out eight batters. Alek Jacob took over on the mound in the top of the eighth inning.

Spencer Arrighetti was the starting pitcher for the Hooks. The right-hander did not allow a hit until the fourth inning when Juan Fernandez reached base on an infield single.

The #9 Astros prospect matched Wolf and lasted seven innings. Arrighetti allowed just two hits without giving up a run. He issued two walks while striking out nine batters. Cole McDonald took over on the mound in the top of the eighth inning.

Jacob tossed two scoreless innings in the eighth and the ninth while striking out two batters. McDonald struck out two of the three batters he faced in the bottom of the eighth inning. He returned to the mound for the bottom of the ninth.

In the top of the ninth inning, down 1-0, Ripken Reyes started off the frame for the Missions. After striking out, Fernandez singled to put the tying run on base. Daniel Johnson struck out for out number two. Connor Hollis stepped up to the plate representing the winning run. Fernandez successfully stole second base, but Hollis struck out swinging to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

* Final Score: 1-0

* With the loss, San Antonio falls to 16-17 on the season

* Brantley Bell ejected in bottom of the 7th for arguing called 3rd Strike

* 4th shutout loss of the season

* Jackson Wolf (Missions starter, #16 Padres prospect): L, 7.0 IP, 4 H, ER, 8 K

* Alek Jacob (#26 Padres prospect): 2.0 IP, 2 K

* Tirso Ornelas (#28 Padres prospect): (Entered the game in the top of the 8th)

* Drew Gilbert (#1 Astros prospect): 1-4, RBI, K

* Colin Barber (#3 Astros prospect): DNP

* Spencer Arrighetti (Hooks Starter, #9 Astros prospect): W, 7.0 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 9 K

The San Antonio Missions will begin a six-game series on Tuesday, May 16th against the Midland RockHounds. The pitching matchups have not yet been determined. First pitch for Tuesday's game is slated for 11:00 a.m. from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

