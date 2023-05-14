Arrighetti & McDonald Deliver 1-0 Win

SAN ANTONIO - Spencer Arrighetti pitched a career-best seven innings while Cole McDonald authored near-perfect relief as the Hooks penned their first shutout of the year, a 1-0 Mother's Day decision over the Missions at Wolff Stadium.

They game's lone run came on a Drew Gilbert RBI single in the first. Shay Whitcomb reached via an infield hit, stole second and then scampered home on the line drive into right field. Gilbert has hit safely in six of seven Double-A games.

The next hitter, Joey Loperfido, recorded a single but Missions lefty Jackson Wolf responded permitting just one more base runner through his exit after seven.

Wolf was outdueled by Arrighetti, who struck out nine while allowing two singles and two walks. The Katy, TX native has been charged with just one run over his last three starts, going 2-0 while registering 19 strikeouts against six free passes and seven hits in 17.0 innings pitched.

McDonald retired six of the seven he faced, striking out five, for his second save in as many outings.

At 1:57, the Sunday series finale was five minutes shy of matching the record for the quickest nine-inning game in Hooks history.

