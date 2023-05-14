Naturals Drop Fifth Straight Saturday

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (15-17) lost their fifth-straight game by a tally of 3-1 on Saturday to the Arkansas Travelers (21-11) in the second to-last game of a six-game series at Dickey-Stephens Park in Little Rock, Arkansas. The Naturals look to avoid being swept on Sunday in the series finale that carries a 1:35 PM CT first pitch.

Northwest Arkansas scored the game's first run in the top of the fourth after starter Beck Way (0-3) hadn't allowed a hit over his first three innings of work. Robbie Glendinning led off with a single to left and with two outs, Morgan McCullough bashed a triple to right field, plating the first run of the night.

The lead didn't last long, though. Jonatan Clase homered on the second pitch he saw in the bottom of the inning to tie the game and Robert Perez Jr. singled home two runs to give the Travelers a 3-1 edge. That's all they would need with the Naturals' offense failing to collect a hit past the fifth inning.

Dante Biasi tossed 3.1 shutout innings out of the bullpen, striking out seven with a walk. Jacob Wallace also threw a scoreless frame, allowing a walk and a hit with one strikeout.

The two teams conclude their series on Sunday before the Naturals head back to Springdale to begin a six-game series with the Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday. The first game of the series will begin with an 11:05 AM CT first pitch on Education Day. Fans can get their tickets.

