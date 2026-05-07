Wolfgang Prentice, Oakland Roots SC: April Player of the Month
Published on May 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots SC YouTube Video
Check out the Oakland Roots SC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 7, 2026
- Match Preview: BKN vs LDN - Loudoun United FC
- East Bay Soccer Trail Is Live - And We Want You on It - Oakland Roots SC
- Roots Back at Home for League Fixture Versus El Paso Locomotive FC - Oakland Roots SC
- Preview: Hounds at Louisville City FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Oakland Roots SC Add Midfielder Tucker Lepley on Loan from LA Galaxy - Oakland Roots SC
- Monterey Bay FC Signs Salinas Local Talent Diego Carbajal to Academy Contract - Monterey Bay FC
- LSC to Host Monterey Bay FC on Railbird Fest Night, $1.50 Beer Night Friday - Lexington SC
- El Paso Draw 2-2 with New Mexico to Remain Unbeaten in the Derby Del Camino Real - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Hurst Ye Back: Greg Hurst Scores Brace in 2-2 Draw - New Mexico United
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oakland Roots SC Stories
- East Bay Soccer Trail Is Live - And We Want You on It
- Roots Back at Home for League Fixture Versus El Paso Locomotive FC
- Oakland Roots SC Add Midfielder Tucker Lepley on Loan from LA Galaxy
- Historic Rotunda Reawakens with Know Your Roots Storefront Activation by Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club, Good Mother Studio, and Rubicon Point Partners
- Roots Battle Back in Added Time to Earn 2-2 Draw at Loudoun United FC