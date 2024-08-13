Wolf Pack Sign Forward Blake Mclaughlin to One-Year Contract

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Blake McLaughlin on a one-year, standard AHL player contract.

McLaughlin, 24, split the 2023-24 season between the AHL's San Diego Gulls and the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers. With the Oilers, McLaughlin scored 25 points (11 g, 14 a) in 21 games. He added four assists in the club's four Kelly Cup Playoff games last spring.

The native of Grand Rapids, MN, also recorded two assists in 29 games with the Gulls.

Throughout three pro seasons, McLaughlin has appeared in 60 games with the Gulls at the AHL level and scored three points (1 g, 2 a). He's also recorded 59 points (25 g, 34 a) in 64 ECHL games during that span, all with the Oilers.

Before turning pro, the 5'11", 161-pound forward played four seasons of college hockey with the University of Minnesota. As a member of the Golden Gophers, McLaughlin dressed in 142 games and scored 105 points (38 g, 67 a). He helped lead the club to a B1G Championship in 2021 and a B1G Regular Season Championship during the 2021-22 campaign.

McLaughlin was selected in the third round, 79 th overall, of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Anaheim Ducks.

