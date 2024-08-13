San Jose Barracuda Sign Forward Colin White

August 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today the team has signed forward Colin White to an AHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

"Colin brings a wealth of NHL and AHL experience to the Barracuda," said Will. "He will provide center depth and we're excited for him to join our team."

White, 27, appeared in 28 NHL games during the 2023-24 season, splitting his time between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Montreal Canadiens, where he accumulated four penalty minutes. Additionally, he played 21 games with the Penguins' AHL affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, where he recorded 10 points (five goals, five assists) and 10 penalty minutes.

Throughout his eight-year professional career, the Boston, MA native has played 320 NHL games with the Ottawa Senators, Florida Panthers, Penguins, and Canadiens, amassing 113 points (44 goals, 69 assists) and 107 penalty minutes. He has also competed in 72 AHL games with the Binghamton and Belleville Senators, as well as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, where he scored 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists) and recorded 55 penalty minutes.

Before turning pro, White spent two seasons at Boston College, where he was named Hockey East Rookie of the Year in 2016. On the international stage, he represented the United States at the Under-20 World Junior Championships in 2016 and 2017, winning gold in 2017. He also helped Team USA secure a bronze medal at the 2018 World Championships.

The six-foot-one, 194-pounder was originally selected by the Ottawa Senators in the 2015 NHL Draft (first round, 21st overall).

