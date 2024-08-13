Phantoms Add Defensemen Bernard and Sedley

August 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have signed defensemen Xavier Bernard and Sam Sedley to AHL contracts for the 2024-25 season.

Bernard, 24, is a 6-4, left-handed shooter from Mercier, Quebec. who is entering his fourth season of pro hockey. Last year, he spent the majority of the season with the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL where he scored 3-13-16 in 64 games played. He also appeared in two AHL games with the Bakersfield Condors.

In his career, the big-bodied blueliner has played in 52 AHL games with Bakersfield and the Belleville Senators scoring one goal with three assists for four points. He has also played in 107 ECHL games with the Fort Wayne Komets, Allen (TX) Americans and Atlanta Gladiators scoring 6-29-35.

A fourth-round draft selection of the New Jersey Devils in 2018, Bernard played five seasons of Major Juniors in the QMJHL with Drummondville, Charlottetown, Sherbrooke and Val d'Or totaling 23-80-103 in 275 career games. He also represented Canada at the World Under-17 Hockey Championships in 2017.

Sedley, 21, joins the Phantoms' organization for his rookie season in the 2024-25 campaign. The 6-0 right-handed shot from Stratford, ON has played for the Owen Sound Attack of the OHL the last four seasons where he set a team record as the highest-scoring defenseman in Owen Sound history with 168 points on 21 goals with 147 assists in 236 career games. Last year with Owen Sound, Sedley racked up career highs with nine goals and 54 assists for 63 points.

Sedley has participated in the last two Flyers Development Camps in the summer and also joined last season's Rookie Camp and Flyers' Training Camp which included an appearance at PPL Center in Philadelphia's Rookie Series games last September against the New York Rangers.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms officially begin the 2024-25 season with Opening Night at PPL Center on October 12 against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Phantoms Premier Memberships for the upcoming 2024-25 season are available now. Your year-long membership includes tickets to all Phantoms home games inside PPL Center as well as year-round benefits and experiences exclusive to Premier Members.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.