San Jose Barracuda Announce New Staff Hires

August 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) announced today the hiring of a new Head Equipment Manager and Head Athletic Trainer, Manager of Sports Medicine.

Tim LeRoy; Head Equipment Manager

Tim LeRoy most recently served as the Equipment Manager for the U.S. National Sled Hockey Team during the 2023-24 season. Before his time with U.S. Hockey, Leroy spent 22 years as the Head Equipment Manager for the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, a position he held from the franchise's inception in 2000 until his departure in 2022.

Prior to his tenure in Columbus, Leroy worked on the Florida Panthers' equipment staff from 1993 to 2000 and served as the Head Equipment Manager for the IHL's Kansas City Blades from 1990 to 1993. The Blades, the top affiliate of the San Jose Sharks during his final two years with the team, won the Turner Cup as IHL Champions in the 1991-1992 season.

While working for the Blades, Leroy notably served as the team's backup goaltender for a game in Salt Lake City, while still performing his equipment duties, after Arturs Irbe was called up to the Sharks last minute and the team had no alternative solution.

LeRoy began his equipment journey as a stick boy for the Western Michigan hockey team during junior high and later attended college at Western Michigan, where he volunteered with the IHL's Kalamazoo Wings.

Tim and his wife Angie have one son, Kolter, who is a goalie. LeRoy replaces Scott Boggs, who was hired by the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights as their head equipment manager. Josh Woodard remains as the team's Assistant Equipment Manager.

Jaime Garcia; Head Athletic Trainer, Manager of Sports Medicine

Jaime Garcia most recently spent the last three seasons (2021-2024) with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals as the team's Assistant Athletic Trainer. Before his time in Milwaukee, he held the same role with the AHL's Rochester Americans for four seasons (2017-2021).

Prior to his tenure in the AHL, Garcia was the Head Athletic Trainer for the ECHL's Allen Americans for three seasons (2014-2017), where the Americans served as the Sharks' AA affiliate. In 2012-13, his first in pro hockey, he was the Trainer for the Fort Worth Brahmas of the Central Hockey League (CHL).

A native of Houston, TX, Garcia earned his Bachelor of Science from the University of Houston and his Master's in Athletic Training from Stephen F. Austin University.

Jaime and his wife Ashley Hardin Garcia have one daughter, Peyton, who is a competitive figure skater.

Emi Takahashi will remain with the Barracuda under the new title Athletic Trainer, Manager of Player Rehabilitation. Garcia and Takahashi will work closely with Mike Potenza who was named the Sharks' Director of High Performance in June.

2024-25 Barracuda Hockey Staff:

John McCarthy; Head Coach

Louis Mass; Assistant Coach

Kyle Hagel; Assistant Coach

Eric Pinsky; Video Coach, Manager of Hockey Operations

Tim LeRoy; Head Equipment Manager

Josh Woodard; Assistant Equipment Manager

Jaime Garcia; Head Athletic Trainer, Manager of Sports Medicine

Emi Takahashi; Athletic Trainer, Manager of Player Rehabilitation

Rachel Llanes; Strength and Conditioning Coach

Matt Duran; Strength and Conditioning Assistant

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.