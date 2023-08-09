Wolf Pack Re-Sign Forward Cristiano Digiacinto to One-Year Deal

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has re-signed forward Cristiano DiGiacinto to a one-year AHL standard player contract.

DiGiacinto, 27, appeared in 36 games with the Wolf Pack during the 2022-23 season, his second with the club. He scored 12 points (3 g, 9 a) and registered 44 PIMs during the 2022-23 season. DiGiacinto also appeared in 47 games with the Wolf Pack during the 2021-22 campaign, scoring 13 points (6 g, 7 a).

In addition to his time in Hartford, DiGiacinto skated in 19 games with the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen in 2022-23, scoring 15 points (5 g, 10 a). He added three points (1 g, 2 a) in 12 Kelly Cup Playoff games with the club.

The native of Hamilton, Ontario, has scored 25 points (9 g, 16 a) in 83 career AHL games, all with the Wolf Pack. He has also dressed in 31 ECHL games, all with the Icemen, scoring 21 points (6 g, 15 a).

The 5'11", 192-pound forward was selected in the sixth round, 170th overall, by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

The Wolf Pack will host their 2023-24 home opener at the XL Center on Friday, October 20th when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins come to town. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Click here to view the full 2023-24 Wolf Pack regular season schedule.

