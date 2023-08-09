Roadrunners & Rudy's Texas B-B-Q to Host "A Night with Steve Potvin"

August 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, in partnership with Rudy's Texas B-B-Q, will host "A Night With Steve Potvin" at Rudy's at 2130 E Ajo Way on Wednesday, August 16 at 6:30 p.m. All Roadrunners and Southern Arizona hockey fans are invited to the FREE event that will include a 2023-24 Season Overview, a "Hockey 101" session, and a Q & A with the Head Coach of the Tucson Roadrunners.

Fans will be able to submit questions upon arrival that may be answered by Steve Potvin, while Tucson Roadrunners Season Ticket Members will have an exclusive landing page to submit questions prior to the event. Fans are also invited to eat dinner at Rudy's before or after the event, with options such as brisket, ribs, sausage, pulled pork, cole slaw, potato salad, sandwiches, and more.

In addition, Roadrunners Mascot Dusty will be at Rudy's collecting school supplies for local students heading back to school. Each item donated will be awarded with a raffle ticket for a chance to win a gift card to Rudy's Texas B-B-Q. Five total gift cards will be given away, including one $50 grand prize gift card and four $25 gift cards.

Entering his seventh season behind the Tucson Roadrunners bench and his third year serving as Head Coach, Steve Potvin returned the Roadrunners to the Calder Cup Playoffs in 2022-23 with a franchise record 219 goals scored. The Montreal, Quebec native also amassed 158 career American Hockey League games as a player from 1995 to 1999.

SECURE YOUR SEATS

Fans can secure their seats for Opening Night and the remaining 35 regular season home games by simply joining the Roadrunners Flex Club; with levels of 10, 20 or 30 vouchers that can be redeemed in any quantity for any game; resulting in significant savings when purchased in advance at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Club. Season Ticket Memberships for all 36 home games are available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/MembersOnly. In addition to more savings, Season Ticket Memberships include: exclusive events with the team, unlimited ticket trade for any unused tickets that can be redeemed for any game, an annual gift, monthly payment options and more. In addition, groups of 10 of more can place a $50 deposit today for discounted tickets and priority access to choose their game date and experiences at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Groups.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.