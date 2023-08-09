Thunderbirds Promote Jeff Jordan to Manager of Hockey Operations

August 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Springfield Thunderbirds general manager Kevin Maxwell announced today that Jeff Jordan has been promoted to Manager of Hockey Operations.

Previously the Thunderbirds' Video Coach and Team Services Coordinator, Jordan will continue his work with the coaching staff in the video department during the 2023-24 season.

"Jeff has deservedly earned this promotion through hard work, loyalty, and his dedication to the Thunderbirds on both the hockey and business side," said Maxwell. "He is a tireless worker with a wonderful personality, making him a terrific conduit between players, management, and the front office. We look forward to seeing him continue to excel in the future."

Jordan joined the St. Louis Blues' AHL affiliate in 2019 when he was hired by the San Antonio Rampage as the team's video coach. Before starting his professional career, Jordan served as an assistant coach with the OHL's Ottawa 67's in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

About the Springfield Thunderbirds: Entering their seventh season of play, the Springfield Thunderbirds are the proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the St. Louis Blues. The team prides itself on its core mission of being a pillar of Springfield and the Pioneer Valley, one that is committed to fostering a strong sense of community through its passionate support of local initiatives and charitable causes.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.