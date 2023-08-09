Syracuse Crunch Hire Ulrika Eriksson as Mindfulness Coach

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have hired Ulrika Eriksson as a Mindfulness Coach, Owner Howard Dolgon announced today.

"We are thrilled to have someone with Ulrika's impressive background and skill sets as a member of the Crunch team," Dolgon said. "In this day and age, we understand the importance of the role she will play within our organization as well as her involvement in mental health awareness initiatives the Crunch will undertake in the Syracuse community."

Born and raised in Sweden, Eriksson has practiced meditation, yoga and mindfulness for the past 20 years. She is a certified yoga instructor, mindfulness coach, transformational life coach and meditation teacher. Most recently, Eriksson worked as the vice president of wellness for PKA Worldwide. As a mindfulness coach, Eriksson works primarily with private clients and high school athletes.

In her role with the Crunch, Eriksson is available to work with members of the front office to help reduce stress while improving clarity and focus. She is also available to counsel the hockey operations staff.

