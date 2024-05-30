Wolf Pack Enjoys Strong 2023-24 Season in the Community and at the Box Office

May 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack completed another successful season both on and off the ice last week. On the ice, the club advanced to the Atlantic Division Finals of the Calder Cup Playoffs for the second consecutive season, winning two playoff rounds in the process.

Off the ice, the Wolf Pack enjoyed another strong year of growth in terms of ticket sales and their footprint in the Greater Hartford Community.

The club enjoyed 19 lower bowl sellouts during the 2023-24 campaign, a mark that helped them see 24 of 36 regular season home games draw a crowd of over 5,000 fans.

Over the course of 36 regular season home games, the Wolf Pack welcomed an average of 5,456 fans to the XL Center in downtown Hartford. This marked the club's highest single-season average attendance since the 2010-11 season.

This all combined to see the Wolf Pack enjoy a 56% increase in ticket sales since the 2021-22 season.

The 2023-24 season also saw the Wolf Pack continue to expand their footprint in the Greater Hartford Community. The franchise's beloved mascot, Sonar, made 60 appearances during the season at local schools, community events, community fundraising initiatives, youth sports practices, and more.

Hartford Wolf Pack players and coaches also chipped in, making 23 visits during the season. In addition to traditional visits to local schools and youth hockey practices, Wolf Pack players and coaches made trips to Connecticut Children's Hospital to donate toys during the holiday season as part of the team's annual toy drive and to donate the teddy bears following the team's annual 'Teddy Bear Toss' game.

Players and coaches also stopped by a local soup kitchen in Southington, CT, to assist with lunch service and cleanup.

Over 500 backpacks were donated to teachers in over 20 classrooms in the Greater Hartford area, with Wolf Pack players and front office staff delivering them to students.

The 'Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation' donated over 1,000 tickets during the 2023-24 season. These ticket donations were made as part of fundraising efforts for local schools, youth sports organizations, community initiatives local to the Hartford area, and hospitals.

Additionally, some ticket donations were made to organizations that allowed clients to attend a Wolf Pack game who otherwise would not have been able to.

The 'Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation' also issued seven grants totaling over $40,000 to Gaylord Specialty Healthcare, The Hartford Police Athletic League (P.A.L.), Children in Placement, Girl Scouts of Connecticut, Hands on Hartford, Covenant Preparatory School, and the Boys and Girls Club of Meriden.

The club also donated over 1,100 pounds of food to Hands on Hartford following their annual food drive on March 16 th at the XL Center.

For more information on the Wolf Pack's community initiatives and the 'Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation', please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/fan-zone/hartford-wolf-pack-community-foundation.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.