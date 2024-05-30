Barracuda Hire James Collins as Vice President of Business Operations

May 30, 2024

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), announced today that the club has hired James Collins as Vice President of Business Operations.

In the role, Collins will oversee all aspects of the Barracuda's business ops, including ticket sales, corporate partnerships, marketing, communications, and fan relations.

"We're really excited to welcome James to the San Jose Barracuda as the Vice President of Business Operations. His experience in sports, sales expertise, and leadership qualities made him an outstanding candidate for the role and we feel fortunate that we were able to bring him aboard," said San Jose Sharks Senior Vice President, Revenue, Brian Towers. "We're looking forward to the next chapter of the Barracuda under his leadership."

"I am so excited to be joining Team Teal," said Collins. "The Barracuda have made incredible growth over the last couple of seasons, and I can't wait to be a part of the next chapter. The team and Tech CU Arena provide boundless family-friendly entertainment for residents in the South Bay and beyond, and it is an honor to be a part of it."

A graduate of California State University, Los Angeles, Collins most recently worked outside of sports as the Director of Sales and General Manager of Be Good Restaurant and Experience in Huntington Beach but his passion for sports and entertainment drew him back to where his professional career had been for nearly two decades.

Before leaving the sports industry, the native of Northport, New York, spent time with the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, and New Jersey Devils and the NBA's Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, and Los Angeles Clippers. In addition, he worked with the AHL's Ontario Reign.

Collins, who is a diehard Chicago Bears fan, is moving to the Bay Area with his wife Anna, and two sons Liam and Maddox.

