Monsters' Comeback Falls Just Short as Bears Take Game 1 After 5-4 Overtime Loss

May 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







HERSHEY, PA - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Hershey Bears 5-4 in overtime on Thursday night at Giant Center. With the loss, the Monsters trail the Eastern Conference Finals best-of-seven series 1-0.

The Bears scored the lone goal of the opening frame from Ethen Frank at 4:24 leaving the Monsters trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes of play. Hunter McKown converted on a power-play opportunity at 3:31 of the second period with helpers from David Jiricek and Stefan Matteau to even the score. Alex Whelan notched a tally at 4:52 assisted by Josh Dunne and Justin Pearson, but Hershey's Aaron Ness responded with a marker at 6:15 to tie the game 2-2. Chase Priskie scored on the man advantage for the Bears at 17:12 putting the Monsters down 3-2 heading into the final intermission. Hershey's Hendrix Lapierre scored a power-play goal at 8:43 of the final period, but Trey Fix-Wolansky converted on the man advantage at 18:37 off feeds from Jiricek and Marcus Bjork bringing the game within reach. Jiricek recorded a tying goal with 20 seconds left to play in regulation assisted by Mikael Pyyhtia and Dunne to stun the Hershey crowd and force overtime. The Bears' Mike Vecchione scored at 7:58 of the extra frame bringing the final score to 5-4.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves stopped 30 shots in defeat while Hershey's Hunter Shepard made 21 saves for the win.

The Monsters and Bears drop the puck for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday, June 1, at 7:00 p.m. at Giant Center. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final CLE 0 2 2 0 4 HER 1 2 1 1 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 25 2/5 5/7 14 min / 7 inf HER 35 2/7 3/5 10 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Playoff Record CLE Greaves L 30 5 5-2-0 HER Shepard W 21 4 7-1-0

GAME SHEET - GAME PHOTOS - GAME HIGHLIGHTS * *Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.