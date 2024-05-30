Hayden's Two Goals Lifts Firebirds to Game One Victory

May 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Milwaukee Admirals in game one of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night by the final score of 2-1. John Hayden netted a pair of goals and Chris Driedger stopped 37 of 38 shots to help give the Firebirds a 1-0 series lead.

Coachella Valley opened the scoring on their third powerplay of the first period. John Hayden received a pass from Cameron Hughes from below the goal line and ripped the puck over goaltender Troy Grosenick's shoulder to make it 1-0. The goal was Hayden's third of the playoffs and first of the game. The secondary assist was awarded to Connor Carrick at 14:55.

After a goalless second period that showcased numerous saves from Chris Driedger, the Admirals finally found the equalizer 5:20 into the third. Zach L'Heureux netted his ninth goal of the playoffs on an odd man rush but Coachella Valley was quick to respond. Devin Shore snuck up the left wing and found Hayden on the backdoor to put the Firebirds back in front with 11:11 left in the third. Marian Studenic earned the second assist on Hayden's second of the game. Coachella Valley held on to win game one 2-1.

Coachella Valley finished the game 1-for-6 on the powerplay and went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. The Firebirds were outshot 38-30 in their seventh straight win.

The Firebirds host the Milwaukee Admirals in game two of the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals on Friday, May 31st at 7pm PT. Don't miss American Idol winner and Indio native Abi Carter as she sings the National Anthem and drops the ceremonial puck!

