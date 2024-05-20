Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Charity Golf Outing on September 25

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will bring the fun and excitement they are known for on the baseball field to the golf course for their annual Charity Golf Outing, a Charity Golf Outing like no other. The event to raise money for Timber Rattlers Give Back will be held at Shamrock Heights Golf Course in New London on Wednesday, September 25.

Each hole of the golf outing presents a new challenge or unique game to participants, including a chance to shoot the World Famous Bratzooka! TM as your drive off the tee on one of the holes.

All golfers have an opportunity to leave as winners with raffle drawings for one-of-a-kind collectibles, amazing experiences, and exclusive golf gear throughout the event.

A foursome may register to golf for $500. Individuals may register for $250. Check-in for the event starts at 9:00am on the day of the event. Golf starts with a shotgun start at 10:00am. Lunch, included with registration, is served at the turn.

If you wish to participate in this year's Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Golf Outing, click this link to fill out an online form by Friday, August 23. If you have questions, please contact Hilary Bauer at (920) 733-4152 or [email protected] .

Persons unable to golf, but looking for a way to contribute may consider a hole sponsorship package at $250 or an in-kind donation toward raffle/hole prizes by filling out the online form at this link or contacting Seth Merrill at [email protected] or (920) 733-4152.

Timber Rattlers Give Back is the official a 501(c)-3 organization of the Rattlers and was created to benefit the team's charitable causes. As part of the organization's mission statement, the money raised during the 2024 Golf Outing will aim to provide financial support and help raise awareness of charitable causes in the Fox Valley community in the areas of education, youth sports, and basic needs.

