Chicago Cubs Lefty Drew Smyly Expected to Pitch for South Bend Cubs on Rehab Assignment

May 20, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

SOUTH BEND, IN - As announced by Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell, left-handed pitcher Drew Smyly is expected to make a rehabilitation assignment start with the South Bend Cubs on Tuesday as the team hosts the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Four Winds Field.

The Cubs placed Smyly on the injured list on April 23 due to a right hip impingement. He last pitched in the Major Leagues on April 21 against Miami at Wrigley Field. The 34-year-old Smyly has pitched with Chicago since 2022, after also being with the organization in 2018, but never pitching a game that year.

Smyly has also made the trip to South Bend before in similar circumstances. This rehab outing will be his third career start with the South Bend Cubs.

In late 2018, as the Cubs were trying to see if Smyly could return from Tommy John Surgery to end that season, the club sent the southpaw to the South Bend Cubs for a rehab start on August 30, 2018, as South Bend hosted Bowling Green. Smyly threw one inning and needed only 13 pitches to strike out the side as he put a zero on the scoreboard.

Some four years later, on July 4, 2022, Smyly returned to pitch for South Bend in front of an Independence Day crowd of 7,824 at Four Winds Field. Also against the team he is going to face this time around, Wisconsin, Smyly struck out six batters in four innings, surrendering three runs with no walks.

It is not yet determined how long Smyly's third stint with the South Bend Cubs will be. According to CBS Sports, Smyly may need multiple Minor League rehab outings before joining the Cubs again in Chicago.

Smyly will be the first Chicago Cubs player to rehab in South Bend this season. In April, 40-man roster member Brennen Davis played in a week's worth of rehab games, before rejoining the Iowa Cubs. In 2022, South Bend hosted both Smyly, as well as lefty Wade Miley (twice) for rehab performances. Smyly's outing this week would be the 17th total Major League rehab assignment since the club became a Cubs affiliate in 2015.

