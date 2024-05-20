Nuts' Bolte Named Midwest League Player of the Week

May 20, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Lansing Lugnuts outfielder Henry Bolte has been named the Midwest League Player of the Week for the week of May 14-19, Minor League Baseball announced today.

The 20-year-old Bolte, the youngest player on the Lugnuts and MLB Pipeline's No. 10 ranked Oakland Athletics prospect, batted .455/.586/1.000, collecting four doubles, one triple and two homers, drawing six walks, scoring nine runs, knocking in seven runs and stealing four bases without being caught, as the Nuts won four of six games against division-leading Lake County.

Bolte was drafted by the A's in the second round in 2022 from Palo Alto H.S. (Calif.), the 56th overall selection. In 37 games overall in his first season with the Lugnuts, he is hitting .278/.402/.521 with numbers that place his name throughout the Midwest League leader board: first in runs scored (36), second in total bases (75), tied for second in extra-base hits (19), tied for third in stolen bases (17), tied for fourth in runs batted in (31) and tied for fifth in home runs (7).

In May alone, Bolte has scored 20 runs in 17 games, leading all Minor League Baseball players.

The Lugnuts (20-19) enjoy a league-wide off day on Monday before opening a six-game series Tuesday at Fort Wayne. The Nuts next return home from May 28-June 2 to host Peoria. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

