Wisconsin Herd Acquires Returning Player Rights to Gary Clark in a Six-Team Trade

October 9, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Oshkosh, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has acquired the returning player rights to Gary Clark and a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA G League Draft in a six-team trade. In exchange, the Wisconsin Herd has traded the returning player rights to Malachi Smith to the Memphis Hustle.

Clark, a 6-7, 225-pound forward, started his professional career in 2018 with the Houston Rockets on a two-way contract but was later converted to a standard contract in his first season. Over two seasons with the Rockets (2018-19, 2019-20) he appeared in 69 games averaging 3.4 points and 2.3 rebounds. After his time in Houston, Clark signed back-to-back 10-day contracts with the Orlando Magic before signing a standard contract for the rest of the 2019-20 season. He appeared in 59 games with the Magic over the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons posting averages of 3.5 points and 3.1 rebounds. Clark made stops at the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers before joining the Mexico City Capitanes for the 2021-22 season. In December, Clark signed with the New Orleans Pelicans and became the first Capitanes player ever to receive an NBA Call-Up. Clark appeared in 38 games with the Pelicans during the 2021-22 season. Most recently, Clark played with the Illawarra Hawks in the NBL and the Yokohama B-Corsairs of the Japanese B League.

