Memphis Hustle Complete Six-Team Trade

October 9, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle today announced the team acquired the returning player rights to guards Malachi Smith, Alexey Borges, Devin Cannady and a 2025 second round pick (via Rio Grande Valley) in a six-team trade involving the Indiana Mad Ants, Mexico City Capitanes, Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Valley Suns and Wisconsin Herd. As part of the deal, Memphis traded the returning player rights to center Loudon Love to the Mexico City Capitanes and the returning player rights to guard Dakota Mathias to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Smith (6-4, 210) appeared in 42 games (14 starts) last season with the Rip City Remix and Wisconsin Herd and averaged 11.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 25.9 minutes while shooting 37.8 percent from beyond the arc. The 24-year-old appeared in 37 games (one start) his senior season with the Gonzaga Bulldogs and earned 2022-23 West Coast Conference Sixth Man of the Year honors after averaging 8.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in 20.8 minutes.

Borges (6-2, 165) appeared in 35 games (17 starts) last season with the Mexico City Capitanes and averaged 9.5 points and 5.4 assists in 28.0 minutes.

Cannady (6-2, 183) has appeared in 158 games (104 starts) and has averaged 12.5 points and 3.1 rebounds in 28.7 minutes while shooting 37.8 percent from 3-point range across five seasons with the Birmingham Squadron, South Bay Lakers, Osceola Magic and Long Island Nets.

Love (6-8, 260) appeared in 43 games (21 starts) last season with the Memphis Hustle and averaged 8.2 points and 4.4 rebounds in 18.8 minutes. The 26-year-old has competed in 65 games (42 starts) across two seasons with the Memphis Hustle and Texas Legends.

Mathias (6-4, 200) has appeared in 95 games (90 starts) and has averaged 16.9 points and 4.5 rebounds in 33.8 minutes while shooting 40.2 percent from 3-point range across three seasons with the Memphis Hustle and Texas Legends.

