Iowa Wolves Announce Single Game Tickets on Sale Date

October 9, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves today announced single game tickets for the 2024-25 season will go on sale this coming Friday, Oct.11 at 10 a.m. Iowa begins the season on Friday, Nov. 8 against the Wisconsin Herd at Wells Fargo Arena.

Fans can purchase single game tickets at iawolves.com, by calling 515-564-8550 to speak with a Wolves representative or by visiting the Wells Fargo Arena box office.

Season tickets can still be purchased with limited floor inventory available while flex packs are sold out for the season. A special Howliday Ticket package for the Dec. 13 Howliday Game will be announced soon.

The Iowa Wolves offer a variety of on-court experiences for groups of all sizes to get your group howling. From pregame performances to postgame free throws on the Wolves' court, there is something for everyone and spots fill up fast! Place your deposit at iawolves.com/groups.

