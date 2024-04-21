Wisconsin Blanks Cedar Rapids in Series Finale 2-0

April 21, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Appleton, WI - Wisconsin scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and held that 2-0 advantage all the way through Sunday afternoon to top the Kernels in the series finale 2-0.

After Cedar Rapids went down in order in the top of the first inning, Wisconsin scored in its half of the first for the fourth time in the series. Dylan O'Rae walked to begin the frame and came home to score all the way from first on a Jadher Areinamo double to give the Timber Rattlers an early 1-0 lead. After Areinamo moved to third on a flyout, he scored on a Matt Wood sacrifice fly to double the Wisconsin lead to 2-0.

Those were the only two runs Kernels starter Darren Bowen would allow on the day. The right-hander tossed four scoreless innings after the first to finish the afternoon with a line of 5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, and 5 K.

Behind him, Jacob Wosinski came on in relief and picked up right where Bowen left off. Wosinski tossed three scoreless innings allowing just one hit with no walks and three strikeouts.

On offense, the Kernels had three hits in the loss. Wisconsin starter Edwin Jimenez pitched five scoreless innings in the victory, allowing two hits while collecting four strikeouts. Behind him, the Timber Rattlers bullpen threw four scoreless innings to close out the win over Cedar Rapids in the series finale 2-0.

The loss for Cedar Rapids drops the Kernels to 6-8 on the season and 2-6 on the road. The Kernels are back in action on Tuesday night at 6:35 against Beloit, when they return home to open a thirteen-game homestand.

