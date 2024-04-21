Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:07 PM Start)

April 21, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, April 21, 2024 l Game # 15

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 1:07 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Fort Wayne TinCaps (7-6) at Dayton Dragons (6-8)

RH Braden Nett (0-0, 27.00) vs. RH Javi Rivera (0-0, 7.11)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliates of the San Diego Padres) in the last game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Saturday : Fort Wayne 7, Dayton 5. Devin Ortiz hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to break a 5-5 tie. Dayton's Cam Collier had a two-run homer in the third and Carlos Jorge contributed two doubles, including a game-tying two-run double in the bottom of the eighth.

Current Series (April 16-21 vs. Fort Wayne) : Dayton is 2-3 in the series, winning the first two and loses the next three.

Dayton team stats in the series: .233 batting average (37 for 159); 4.2 runs/game (21 R, 5 G); 4 home runs; 6 stolen bases; 3.91 ERA (46 IP, 20 ER); 4 errors.

Team Notes The Dragons will try to break a season-high three-game losing streak today.

Player Notes Through 14 games, the Dragons big three of Hector Rodriguez, Sal Stewart, and Cam Collier is batting a combined .320 with nine home runs and 34 RBI in 153 at-bats. Cam Collier has hit four home runs in five games in the current series vs. Fort Wayne and now leads the MWL in home runs (6) and RBI (18). Collier is batting .333. Sal Stewart over his last 11 games is batting .366 (15 for 41) with one home run and six RBI. Stewart is second in the league lead in runs scored (15). Ethan O'Donnell has drawn nine walks in his last five games including three in his last game. Luis Mey on Wednesday night fired a fastball at 103 mph to break the record at Day Air Ballpark of 102 by Hunter Greene in 2018.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com )

Tuesday, April 23 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (1-0, 3.00) at Lansing RH Mitch Myers (1-0, 1.86)

Wednesday, April 24 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Johnathan Harmon (0-1, 5.00) at Lansing RH Luis Carrasco (0-1, 4.50)

Thursday, April 25 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Kevin Abel (0-0, 5.00) at Lansing RH Wander Guante (0-1, 6.00)

Friday, April 26 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Rhett Lowder (0-0, 2.70) at Lansing RH Blaze Pontes

Saturday, April 27 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Jared Lyons (0-1, 5.73) at Lansing RH Jake Garland

Sunday, April 28 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Javi Rivera at Lansing LH James González

Dragons "On the Air"

You can follow the Dragons through various broadcast outlets in 2024. Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at wone.com, on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app, or on HD Radio on 104.7 HD 2 WTUI. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

