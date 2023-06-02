Winston-Salem Set for Take-Off, Rebrand as "Flights" in Game Four Tilt with Greensboro

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash return to the field Friday night to face the Greensboro Grasshoppers in game four of the six-game series homestand at Truist Stadium.

After kicking off the series strong, the Dash stumbled in games two and three, dropping the pair of contests by a total score of 21-7. With sunny skies and warm temperatures, Winston-Salem will be hoping to get back in the win column and even up the series in game four.

Salute to NC

In Friday night's contest at Truist Stadium, Winston-Salem will be rebranding as the "Flights" as part of the team's Salute to NC initiative. There will be specialty jerseys and on-field caps, and the ballpark will be filled with hops and wings as the Dash highlight North Carolina's innovation and brewery scene.

Presented by PTI Airport, the Dash are excited to take flight.

Pitching Matchups

Jonathan Cannon is slated to get the start for the Dash in game four as he looks to build on his impressive campaign. Through eight starts this season, Cannon has compiled a 4-1 record to go along with a 2.80 ERA and 37 strikeouts.

The 2022 3rd round MLB draft pick has yet to give up more than 3 runs in a start this season, and he's tossed at least five innings in seven of his eight outings. A model of consistency, Cannon has continuously displayed why he's earned the billing as the Chicago White Sox No. 10 prospect.

He's surrendered just three homers on the year - good for a 0.60 HR/9 - and boasts a career-low walks per nine innings of 2.60. In his last time out, Cannon spun 4.2 innings, giving up just 1 run and striking out a season-high eight.

Thomas Harrington will toe the rubber for Greensboro, and the 21-year-old righty matches up eerily similar to Cannon. Harrington has recorded eight starts on the year to a 4-1 record, totaling a 2.77 ERA with 40 strikeouts in the process.

The Campbell University product, like Cannon, has given up three long balls this season and has shown some impressive strikeout ability. He's pitched at least five innings in six of his eight starts, and his last time out, he went six shutout frames with just two hits and one walk.

Keys for the Dash

In games two and three, the Dash batted .100 and .222, respectively, with runners in scoring position. Cashing in on those opportunities will be crucial for Winston-Salem to create more run production and knot up the series.

The top four of the lineup is in a bit of a slump as of late, as Terrell Tatum, Loidel Chapelli, DJ Gladney and Wilfred Veras batted a collective 3-16 in game two, and 2-17 in game three. With so much potential for both power and speed in that quartet, getting back to their usual form will be paramount for Winston-Salem Friday night.

The Greenville Drive have crept to just one game back of the Dash for the top of the South Atlantic League South as Winston-Salem has dropped seven of the last 10. Friday night, the Dash, or Flights, will have a chance to soar and pick up some much-needed momentum. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

