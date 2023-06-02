Lee Sang Named Phillies Minor League Player of the Month

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws OF Marcus Lee Sang was named Phillies Minor League Player of the Month for May, it was announced on Friday by the Phillies.

Lee Sang, a 22 year old from Owings, Maryland, hit .352 in 27 games. He had three home runs, 18 RBIs, and drew 24 walks. His .491 on-base percentage and his 1.048 OPS in May was the second best in the South Atlantic League.

He is the first BlueClaw to win Phillies Minor League Player of the Month so far this season.

Lee Sang was an 11th round pick in the 2019 draft.

