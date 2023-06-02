HVR Game Notes - June 2, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (27-21) vs. Aberdeen IronBirds (23-24)

RHP Juan Carela (2-2, 3.44 ERA) vs. RHP Daniel Lloyd (1-2, 5.86 ERA)

| Game 49 | Home Game 25 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | June 2, 2023 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

THE BIRDS ARE BACK IN TOWN: The Hudson Valley Renegades welcome in the Aberdeen IronBirds for their third of four series meetings this season. The Renegades made their lone visit to Maryland earlier in May, splitting the series. After the six game set this week, the two sides won't face each other again until the end of August.

LAST TIME OUT: Hudson Valley dropped its third straight contest after falling 1-0 to the Aberdeen IronBirds on Thursday night. The one run came on a Max Costes single in the second inning, an unearned run against Zach Messinger who punched out a career-high nine in 5.0 innings. The Renegades were held to two hits but still placed runners on base in seven of the nine innings including the ninth where they had two runners on base and nobody out. Jack Neely and Indigo Diaz each struck out three across two innings out of the bullpen.

REHAB-PALOOZA: On Tuesday, LHP Josh Maciejewski commenced a Minor League rehab assignment with the Renegades, becoming the second Minor League rehabber on the team, joining C Josh Breaux, who began his rehab on Saturday, May 27. This is the first time in the Yankees Era (2021-Present) that the Renegades have had two rehabbers on the team at the same time.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been nails during the current series with Aberdeen. Across the first three games of the series, Renegades relievers have combined for a 1.29 ERA (14.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R/2 ER, 7 BB, 19 K). The 'Gades bullpen enters Friday night's game having retired 16 consecutive batters, and having allowed just one walk and not hits in the last 6.1 innings.

BIG WINS AND LOSSES:The Renegades have already played in an extraordinary number of lopsided games this season, with 21 of the team's 47 games (44.6%) being decided by 5-or-more runs.

- Hudson Valley sports a 11-10 (.523) record in game decided by 5+ runs.

- The club has already played six games decided by 11-or-more runs, and has a 3-3 (.500) record in those games.

- The 'Gades have also played nine one-run games, and are 3-7 (.300).

RICHIE RICH: Grant Richardson has started to find his groove in the month of May. Over his last 12 games, Richardson is hitting .286/.388/.524 with a double, three home runs, and 9 RBIs.

WALK FEST: On Wednesday, the Renegades pitching staff collectively walked 10 IronBirds hitters setting a new season-high. The team had walked nine batters three times this season including twice last week in Wilmington. The 10 walks in a game are tied for the 12th most in the South Atlantic League this year with the Bowling Green Hot Rods (TB) leading the way. They issued an astounding18 walks against the Hickory Crawdads (TEX) back on April 21st.

SPENCE HENCE: Spencer Henson is currently riding a season-long eight-game hitting streak after collecting a pair of hits on Wednesday against Aberdeen. Over the course of the streak, Henson is hitting .366/.488/.854 with two doubles, a home run, and four RBIs. The 'Gades infielder has tallied a multi-hit game in four out of the eight contests, including a season-high four against Wilmington on May 24th.

DOUBLE OR NOTHING: Spencer Jones collected his 16th double of the season on Thursday versus Aberdeen. Jones is 2nd in the South Atlantic League only trailing Wilfred Veras (WS) who has amounted 20 total. The 16 doubles are good for third in High-A and are the most among all NYY Minor Leaguers.

DON'T RUN ON ME:Renegades catcher Antonio Gómez caught Jackson Holliday on Tuesday to bring his total to 18 in 26 games behind home plate this year.

- He owns the highest mark in the South Atlantic League and High-A, and good for t-3rd in MiLB.

- Gómez has thrown out 28.5% of would-be basestealers this year. The SAL average is around 21%.

- Nick Clarno (AUG -- A, ATL) leads MiLB with 25 CS while Gómez is t-3rd.

- In the month of May, Gómez has caught 34.1% of attempted runners (14-for-41).

- After catching just four opponents in April, the 'Gades backstop has improved his CS% by nearly 18% month over month.

MY NAME IS INDIGO DIAZ: One of a flurry of roster moves made by the Yankees effecting the Renegades included receiving RHP Indigo Diaz from the Somerset Patriots. Diaz was acquired by the Yankees on December 28, 2023 from the Atlanta Braves along with INF Caleb Durbin in exchange for LHP Lucas Leutke. In his Hudson Valley debut on Thursday against Aberdeen, the right-handed pitcher retired all six batters he faced, striking out three.

CLIMBING THE LADDER:With a hit on Sunday, Eduardo Torrealba has tallied 111 career hits with the Renegades. He currently sits fifth in franchise history sitting behind Matt Rico (112) for fourth. Angel Perez holds the franchise record with 125.

ONE-ZERO:Thursday night's 1-0 loss to Aberdeen was the first 1-0 loss for Hudson Valley in a nine-inning game in over two years. The Renegades dropped the fourth game of the 2021 season 1-0 at the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on May 7, 2021 for their last 1-0 defeat. The last time Hudson Valley lost 1-0 at Heritage Financial Park was Sept. 2, 2019 against Aberdeen, in what turned out to be the final game Hudson Valley played in the New York-Penn League and as a Tampa Bay Rays affiliate. The 'Gades lost a 1-0 game at Greensboro on June 18, 2022 in Game 2 of a doubleheader.

