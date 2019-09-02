Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (September 2 at Lynchburg)

September 2, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





The Dash conclude the 2019 season on Monday against the Lynchburg Hillcats. First pitch is set for 12:30 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (33-35, 71-61) at Lynchburg Hillcats (30-37, 62-72)

LHP Konnor Pilkington (4-9, 5.15 ERA) vs. RHP Brock Hartson (2-2, 2.90 ERA)

12:30 p.m. - City Stadium (Lynchburg, Va.)

Game #133 (Away Game #68)

ALLEN HOMERS TWICE IN 10-3 WIN

The Dash offense broke out for 10 runs on 12 hits on Sunday, leading to a 10-3 victory over the Lynchburg Hillcats at City Stadium. In the offensive outburst, four different Winston- Salem players collected multiple hits. Most notably, outfielder Jonathan Allen hit two home runs and drove in four runs in his High-A debut. The former University of San Francisco star blasted a two-run homer in his first High-A at-bat against Hillcats starter Cody Morris. Allen finished the day 3-for-5 with two home runs, four RBIs and a stolen base. The Dash also benefitted from a quality start by Jorgan Cavanerio.

LOOKING TO PUT THE SOME RUNS UP

After a loss on Thursday night, Winston-Salem had lost four out of its last six ballgames in shutout fashion. During this stretch, the Dash went a span of 35 full innings and 36.1 scoreless innings before Craig Dedelow hit a solo shot to right field in the bottom of the ninth on Tuesday against Salem. Mixed in this stretch was also a 12-run outburst on Wednesday against Salem. Yesterday, the Dash broke out for 10 runs.

WALKER, REMILLARD NAMED ALL-STARS

Steele Walker and former Dash utility infielder Zach Remillard earned CL Year-End All- Star honors, the league office announced on Thursday. Walker has won CL Player of the Week on two separate occasions this season (June 10-16 and July 29-August 4), and hit for the third cycle in Dash history on June 14 at Carolina. Before his promotion to Double-A Birmingham on July 31, Remillard was one of the most consistent players in the league. The former Coastal Carolina star led Winston-Salem with a .289 batting average.

PESKY PLAYOFF RULES

Regardless of the result in the final game of the season, the Dash will finish with the third-best overall record in the Carolina League. Winston- Salem will either finish with the fifth or sixth-best winning percentage in the Dash era (2009-present).

KONNOR WITH A "K"

Left-hander Konnor Pilkington will make his 19th start for the High-A club on Monday. Pilkington, who was named the White Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month for April, is 3-8 with a 5.19 ERA in 13 second-half starts. However, in five August starts, Pilkington went 2-1 with a 3.21ERA. A former third-round pick out of Mississippi State, Pilkington has the longest no-hit bid of any Dash pitcher this season, when he began his outing against Carolina on June 15 with 5.2 no-hit innings before allowing a hit. Born on September 12, 1997, Pilkington is the second- youngest player on the Dash's active roster.

THE PLAYOFF CHASE IS NO MORE

After dropping five out of six games from August 24-29, Winston-Salem was eliminated from postseason contention. Prior to going 1-5 over those six contests, Winston had won eight out of 10 games. This is the sixth time in the Dash era (2009- present) that Winston-Salem will not be competing in the playoffs (2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019). Despite being out of the playoff picture, Winston-Salem still has the third-best overall record in the CL.

NOT A LOT OF SEPARATION

Outside of nine games, the Dash have only played contests in the second half where the margin of victory or defeat was four runs or less. Here is the breakdown of the Dash's record in those 59 games:

One-run games: 6-15

Two-run games: 9-6

Three-run games: 8-4

Four-run games: 4-7

THE FIRST-ROUNDER IS HERE

Andrew Vaughn, who was picked by the Chicago White Sox out of the University of California- Berkeley with the third overall selection in the 2019 Draft, joined the Dash's roster on July 31. Vaughn was the 2018 Golden Spikes Award winner during his time with Cal. During his time with the Golden Bears, Vaughn hit 50 home runs in three college seasons.

