Red Sox Beat Mudcats 3-1 to Secure Postseason

SALEM, Virginia - The Salem Red Sox downed the Carolina Mudcats 3-1 Sunday afternoon at Haley Toyota Field to clinch the 2019 second-half North Division championship and punch their ticket to the Carolina League postseason.

How it Happened

* Garrett Benge led-off the tilt with a single, Devlin Granberg reached safely on a Mudcats fielding error and Benge scored on a passed ball. Kole Cottam doubled the advantage with an RBI double to take a 2-0 lead.

* Carolina cut the difference with a sacrifice fly in the third inning.

* Daniel Gonzalez stretched through five innings, permitting just the one run with four strikeouts.

* Logan Browning carried the next three frames with just one hit and two strikeouts.

* Salem added insurance in the sixth; Triston Casas singled, Tyler Esplin walked to push him to scoring position when a deep single from Tanner Nishioka scored Casas to take a 3-1 advantage.

* Andrew Schwaab shut the door on a strikeout to pick up his 13th save, clinch the win, series, and postseason.

Standout Sox

* Kole Cottam: 1-for-4, RBI, 2B

* Daniel Gonzalez: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K - W (6-10)

* Logan Browning: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K - H (3)

* Andrew Schwaab: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K - S (13)

* Tanner Nishioka: 1-for-3, RBI

Noteworthy

* The win clinches a playoff birth for Salem as well as the second-half North Division championship.

* The Red Sox have won nine of their last 10 tilts.

What's Next

Salem Red Sox vs Carolina Mudcats, September 2, 2019. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM EST.

RHP Alex Scherff vs LHP Scotty Sunitsch

Listen: SalemSox.com, TuneIn Radio, ESPN Blacksburg WKEX 1430 AM/94.1 FM, WGMN 1240 AM/93.3 FM

Watch: MiLB.TV, WSLS-MeTV

