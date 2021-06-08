Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (June 8)

The Dash take on Greenville for the first game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (15-15) vs. Greenville Drive (15-15)

RHP Jeremiah Burke (1-2, 3.42 ERA) vs. RHP Chase Shugart (1-1, 4.66 ERA)

7:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

Game #31

BOWLING GREEN AND A FOUR WAY TIE FOR SECOND

With the Dash's loss to Greensboro in the series finale, the Dash not only split the series with the Grasshoppers, but they also wound up in a four-way tie at 15-15 with Rome, Greensboro, and Greenville. Bowling Green leads the South Division by four games, ripping off five straight wins over Rome to enjoy a comfortable lead prior to their six-game set with Aberdeen.

Despite the loss, the Dash carry the best road record (10-8) and worst home record (5-7) among the four clubs. The Dash and the Aberdeen IronBirds (19-9/12-4) are the only two teams with a winning record on the road.

Despite that, the Dash join Hickory (12-18/4-8) and the Brooklyn Cyclones (9-18/3-7) as the only teams to have a losing home record. The Dash will have plenty of opportunities to improve their home record, playing the next 12 games at Truist Stadium against Greenville and Greensboro.

THE CHASE SHUGART FILE

On the mound for the sixth time this year is Chase Shugart, a former 12th round selection from Texas. The righty went undrafted out of high school, instead pitching out of the bullpen with the Longhorns for his first two collegiate seasons. Midway through his third season, Shugart transitioned to a starting role, and was a key piece that helped propel Texas to the College World Series. The Red Sox liked what they saw from the starter/reliever hybrid, selecting Shugart in the 12th round in 2018.

After pitching eight innings in 2018, Shugart missed part of the 2019 season due to a suspension, coming back and making 16 starts to cap off the '19 season. With a fastball that runs as fast as 94, Shugart throws his heater and slider more often than his changeup, using his three-pitch arsenal to confuse hitters. The right-hander has spent time training with former Dash pitcher Chris Sale, working on location and how to up his effectiveness and locate his changeup.

HEY SIRI, PLAY THE HITS

The Greenville Drive offense is one of the most potent in both the High-A East and High-A. The Drive lead High-A in every triple slash category, leading the way in batting average (.265), on-base percentage (.363), and slugging percentage (.457) entering their series with Winston-Salem. Greenville also finds themselves as the High-A leader in runs scored (197), with a ten-run lead over second place Everett.

The lofty totals continue for the Drive, with Greenville pacing High-A in hits and RBIs, while ranking third in doubles and homeruns and sixth in walks drawn.

The only offensive area Greenville does not thrive? Stolen bases. The Drive have stolen 19 bases all season, ranking second to last in High-A.

TYREQUE REED AND DEVLIN GRANBERG: TWIN MASHERS

Two of the biggest forces behind the Greenville offense are Tyreque Reed and Devlin Granberg. The sluggers rank first and second respectively in the High-A East in OPS, combining for 14 homers and 55 RBIs. The pair also occupy both first and second in slugging percentage, while ranking in the top five in OBP. The hard-hitting duo have combined for 16 multi-hit games, with five games of three or more hits.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

Both managers will send a southpaw to the mound come Wednesday, with Ryan Newman sending Taylor Varnell to the mound for his fourth start and seventh appearance of the season. Varnell has reverse splits this season, holding right-handed hitters to a 1.84 ERA, but allowing a 5.06 ERA to left-handed batters this season.

Jay Groome will make his seventh start of the season for Iggy Suarez and the Drive on Wednesday. Groome has posted impressive strikeout numbers this year, fanning 30 in 21 innings despite an ERA of 7.29. The lefty is in his fourth MiLB season after he was selected 12th overall in the 2016 MLB Draft.

