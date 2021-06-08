Hot Rods Game Notes

On Sunday... The Hot Rods won their season-high fifth straight game on Sunday, taking down the Rome Braves 7-2. Niko Hulsizer and Pedro Martinez went deep to boost the offense to their third straight game with seven runs scored. Joe La Sorsa picked up his second win of the season, going 5.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits. Evan McKendry earned his third save of the year, pitching the final 3.0 innings, giving up one run and striking out three.

About Aberdeen... The IronBirds currently lead the High-A East North Division by 4.0 games. They have the best record in the High-A East over the last 10 games, going 8-2 over that span. Aberdeen has also accumulated the most wins on the road this year with a 12-4 record.

Battle at the Top... Bowling Green and Aberdeen are tied for the most wins in the High-A East with 19. The IronBirds have a higher win percentage (.679) with two fewer games played. Bowling Green has the highest active win streak in the league, with five straight.

Still Streaking... Ruben Cardenas pushed his on-base streak to 25 games and hit streak to 15 games on Sunday. Over the 15-game hit streak, he is 21-60 (.350) with five homers, 15 RBIs, and five walks. In the month of June, he is 9-21 (.429) with two homers, 10 RBIs, and has an OBP of .455.

Sunday's Notes... Cardenas extended his hit streak to 15 games on Sunday... He's still reached base in every game (25) he's played in this year... Cardenas notched his team-leading ninth multi-hit game of the season... He's had four three-hit games this season... Cardenas also drove in multiple runs in a game for the sixth time this year...Martinez tripled in Sunday's game... It's the third-straight game BG's had a triple... This comes after the Hot Rods hadn't had one for the first 27 games of the season... Martinez also had his third multi-hit game of the season... It's his first two-hit effort... Hulsizer had a three-RBI night, his second such game this season... It was also his third multi-RBI game of the year... BG reached 10 homers in the Month of June on Sunday... They're six games in with a 5-1 record this month... The Hot Rods are 4-1 on Sundays and 2-1 at home on Sundays... The team is 4-1 in the home white uniforms... With Sunday's win, the Hot Rods are 8-4 against the Rome Braves this season... They're also 16-8 all-time against the Braves... BG is 7-4 at Bowling Green Ballpark against Rome all-time... The Hot Rods are 12-5 in games decided by four or more runs in 2021... BG has a four-game lead in the South Division of the High-A East going into Monday's off-day... They are tied for the most wins in the league with the North Division's Aberdeen IronBirds... Aberdeen has played in two-less games than the Hot Rods...

Now pitching: Michael Mercado... The righty is set to make his third start at home this season. In his last start against Rome, he tossed 4.0 innings, giving up four hits and two runs. He also tied his season-high with six strikeouts. He has yet to pick up his first win on the season and was charged with three losses in the month of May. In his last two losses, he has pitched at least 3.2 innings and has given up no more than three runs.

